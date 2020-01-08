Sandra Sanders; New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Sandra L. Sanders, known affectionately by friends and family as "Sam", passed from this earth on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, to claim her rightful place in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Madison, Wis. on July 27,1942. She was the fourth of six children and was an added joy to her loving parents, William and Alyce.
On June 15,1984, Sandra married her best friend and love of her life, Eldon Sanders in The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They spent 35 wonderful years together in marriage. In later years, when they made their home in New Lisbon, Sandra and Eldon were proud members of St. Luke's Church.
Sandra spent her entire life working to support her family, spending many of her early years employed at Interstate Periodicals in Madison, Wis. and then later pursuing a second career at Acosta Sales & Marketing. Upon retirement, Sandra and Eldon moved to New Lisbon where she continued to work at St. Luke's Church Leap of Faith Preschool and the Community Closet thrift store. Sandra worked nearly every day of her life and found peace and contentment in her labor, asking only that, "God, give me work until my life shall end, and life until my work is done."
You have free articles remaining.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Eldon, and two daughters: Tammy J. Johnson (Ray) and Jody L. Krivanek (Jason), as well as a stepdaughter and stepson, Susan Terry (Scott), and Steven Sanders (Joanne). She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Justin, Wade, Willie, Bryce, Allyssa, Dawn, and Tina; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Sandra also leaves behind her beloved sister, Cathy Faris (William) of Stoughton, and brother Myron Phillips of Calif., along with many cherished nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ralph Phillips, Sr., her brothers, Ralph and Kenneth, and a sister, Donna.
The many personal notes found in and among the pages of Sandra's Bible reflect her dedication to hard work, daily devotion, and self-improvement. At times, she lived a life wrought with difficulty, but was honest enough to admit that she had made mistakes along the way. Even so, she was secure in the knowledge that God's grace would overcome these imperfections. "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me." (2 Corinthians 12:9).
Sandra wore her heart on her sleeve and always had a song in her heart. In her best moments, she was the purest soul who wanted only to love and be loved by those around her. Like her mother, it was not uncommon for her to reach out to a family member or a stranger in need. Those whom she was closest to will forever remember her fondly as the originator of the "I LOVE YOU" present.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leap of Faith Preschool at St. Luke's Church in New Lisbon, Wis.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)