Sandra Sanders; New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Sandra L. Sanders, known affectionately by friends and family as "Sam", passed from this earth on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, to claim her rightful place in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Madison, Wis. on July 27,1942. She was the fourth of six children and was an added joy to her loving parents, William and Alyce.

On June 15,1984, Sandra married her best friend and love of her life, Eldon Sanders in The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They spent 35 wonderful years together in marriage. In later years, when they made their home in New Lisbon, Sandra and Eldon were proud members of St. Luke's Church.

Sandra spent her entire life working to support her family, spending many of her early years employed at Interstate Periodicals in Madison, Wis. and then later pursuing a second career at Acosta Sales & Marketing. Upon retirement, Sandra and Eldon moved to New Lisbon where she continued to work at St. Luke's Church Leap of Faith Preschool and the Community Closet thrift store. Sandra worked nearly every day of her life and found peace and contentment in her labor, asking only that, "God, give me work until my life shall end, and life until my work is done."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}