Sands, Barbara Rose (Balzer) "Barb"

FARLEY, Iowa/PORTAGE - Barbara "Barb" Rose (nee Balzer) Sands, age 52 of Farley, Iowa/Portage, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1967 to Gene and Diana (Giese) Balzer. He childhood was spent living in rural Pardeeville, Wis. Bard had wonderful memories of attending Marcellon Elementary School. She especially enjoyed playing outside, building forts, and sledding downhill. Barb felt privileged to attend the small country school. She graduated in 1986 from Pardeeville High School, where Barb played volleyball and softball.

Barb met Jon Sands while living in the same apartment complex in Baraboo, Wis. He proposed to her June 21, 2000 which was the one year anniversary of their first date. They were married Oct. 21, 2000. In the winter of 2004, they moved to Farley, Iowa. where they bought our first house. It was a fixer upper that they worked hard together to make it their home.

Barb enjoyed the road trips with Jon from the east coast to the west coast. She loved going to Disneyland and Universal Studios. The best part of each trip was sharing the excitement with Jon. She enjoyed attending and watching sports with my husband. Barb was especially happy when her team the Packers beat Jon's team Da Bears!