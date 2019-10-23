VONORE, TENN.—On Sept. 30, 2019, during an amazing sunset to welcome her to heaven, Sandy Kay Sarazin got her angel wings following an almost eight year long battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by
her family as she took her last breath while at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Fla.
Sandy was born on Aug. 28, 1957, in Tomah, Wisconsin, to Bill and Pat Jessen.
She worked as a waitress in several restaurants over the years, and for Eastern Airlines too before she became an aide and then Senior Secretary at Abel Elementary School in Bradenton, Florida.
Sandy had the most amazing blue eyes and was known for her radiant smile, kind heart, and willingness to jump in and help in any way that she could. She loved to smile, laugh, and have fun. Woodworking was a hobby that she loved and her snowman creations were among her favorites. She also loved fishing, boating, camping, quilting, painting rocks, swimming, going to the beach, chocolate, and baking cookies with her grandkids. Family gatherings, for whatever the reason or season, would find her with a smile on her face and a camera in her hand.
She is survived by her husband Tom Sarazin, of Vonore, Tenn., her three children, Justin (Susan) Rudrud of Sarasota, Fla., Sara Michelle (Steve) Rybicki of Bradenton, Fla., and Brandi Rudrud of Bradenton, Fla., and she was Mimi to her precious grandchildren, Aaliyah, Ryan, Kamden, Addison, and Logan. Sandy is also survived by her mom, Pat Jessen of Lyndon Station, Wis.; sister, Susan Plath of Bradenton, Fla.; and brothers, Greg Jessen of Lyndon Station, Wis. and Scott Jessen of Sarasota, Fla.
Sandy was greeted in heaven by her dad, Bill Jessen; and sisters, Sheryl Demyanovich and Shelley Jessen.
A memorial gathering in Sandy’s memory will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 1—3 p.m. at The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations in her name be made to: Friends & Family Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 8, Mauston, WI 53948.
“God saw you were getting tired
A cure was not to be,
So He put his arms around you
You have free articles remaining.
And whispered “Come with Me.”
With tearful eyes we watched you
And saw you fade away.
Although we loved you dearly
We knew you could not stay.
A golden heart stopped beating
Your tender hands at rest,
God took you home to prove to us
He only takes the best.”
You’re the sweetest,
I love you to piecest!!!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)