Sanford, Thomas S.

NECEDAH - Thomas S. Sanford, age 93, of Necedah, Wis., died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Tomah Health in Tomah, Wis. Thomas was the son of Arlow G. and Pearl (Malmberg) Sanford and was born on May 18, 1927, in Royal Oak, Mich.

Thomas attended Royal Oak High School, graduating in 1945. He then went into the U.S. Navy for a couple years. After the U.S. Navy, Thomas went on and received his Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in 1951.

Thomas was united in marriage to Dorothy L. Harris on Sept. 1, 1951, in Royal Oak. Thomas was a game biologist for the states of Michigan and West Virginia for 13 years. He later took a job working as a game biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, traveling all over from Massachusetts, New York, Maine, Wisconsin, Illinois, and then back to Wisconsin. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 27 years. They moved back to the Necedah area in 1986.