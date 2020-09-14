Sanner, Ira "Dale"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEWAUNEE - Ira "Dale" Sanner, age 84, left his earthly body behind at his home in rural Kewaunee, Wis. and met his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Sept. 12th. Dale was born 3/27/1936 on a farm in rural Middleton, Wis., the son of Ira David and Ola (Birkhead) Sanner the youngest of seven children.

He grew up on a dairy farm in rural Sun Prairie. He graduated high school in 1954. He completed the University of Wisconsin farm short course and worked on the family farm. He was known as a hardworking man, who led by example. He was an ultimate family man, raising his eight children in Endeavor and Portage. He did all this while working as many as three jobs at a time. He worked manufacturing gunpowder during the Vietnam War, as a school bus driver, as an electrician's assistant, as a handyman at a church camp, as a dairyman, and as a rural mail carrier.

He was an excellent gardener and avid hunter. He had a beautiful tenor voice, singing in community choirs, church choirs and quartets, especially loving his time with the Friesland Men's Chorus. He loved singing with his wife Linda. He was involved in local musical theater productions. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, cheering on his children and grandchildren. His pride and legacy are his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and in all whose lives he touched.