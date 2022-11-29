Sara Anne Sommers

Sara was born on March 12, 1930 to Sam and Della (Haima) Sterk near Friesland. She attended Friesland Grade School and was a 1947 graduate of Randolph High School. Sara was united in marriage to Rhynold H. “Shiny” Sommers on October 22, 1954. Their marriage later dissolved on October 28, 1966. Sara was employed with J.W. Jung Seed Company for 45 years, and retired in March of 1993. She was a member and held offices in the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary, the Rustic Homemaker group, the Columbia County Historical Society in Pardeeville, Courtland United Methodist Church where she was also organist for years and the Silver Leaves Senior Citizen group in Friesland. Sara loved to travel and toured parts in 48 out of the 50 states, meeting many nice people on these tours.