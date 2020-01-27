Sara Jane Sorenson, 73, Stuart, Fla.

STUART, FLA. - Sara Jane Sorenson (nee Keel) of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., died unexpectedly on Jan. 22, 2020, at the age of 73. Sara is survived by her three children, James C. Sorenson III (Val Muller), Jeff Sorenson, and Eve Sorenson (Brett Legner); as well as her one granddaughter, Alexandra Sorenson. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Smarzinski (Louis); and brother, Steve Keel (Laurie); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Sara was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Geraldine Keel; her older brother, Frederick (Fritz) Keel; and her husband, James C. Sorenson, Jr. Sara loved to travel and saw much of the United States, as well as a fair amount of the British Isles, the Caribbean, and Italy (she loved Florence). Possibly her favorite place to visit, however, was Seattle to see her granddaughter. When she wasn't cheering on the Packers, you could find her playing bingo or trivia - she had a knack for both. Sara also adored her puggle, Davy. A cremation is planned, but the scattering of the ashes will take place at a date to be determined later. The family is grateful for your condolences, but declines flowers and donations.