Dec. 8, 1942—April 7, 2023

BARABOO—Sara L. (Chipman) Clark, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023, with loved ones close by as she returned to her Lord Jesus Christ. Sara was born on December 8, 1942 in Berlin, WI to Louise (Rodencal) and Homer Chipman. She lived in Redgranite, WI for the first part of her life. She graduated from Berlin High School and attended UW-Oshkosh.

She married James W. Clark, in 1965.

They moved to Baraboo when Jim accepted a teaching position at the Baraboo High School.

Sara was active at The First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was a part of the choir for numerous years and served in many ways, including helping weekly with deposits up to two weeks before she passed.

Sara was well known for her love of crocheting and created beautiful items, including afghans for her family and each of her grandchildren. She had extraordinary talent for creating needlepoint pictures. She always enjoyed a good book, especially mysteries, and kept sharp working on crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s band concerts as well as other musical events.

She stayed active making blankets, sweaters and other items for the St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary, of which she was a member since retiring. During her retirement, she enjoyed serving her community as an election worker.

Sara retired from the Baraboo Municipal Credit Union, where she served as their President/Treasurer for twenty years. Prior to that she ran the Baraboo Valley Credit Union. She enjoyed her time working for Troyer Rexall Drug Pharmacy.

She is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth (Franklin) Cook of Baraboo, Meghan (Victor) Rueda of Oak Creek; grandchildren: David (Sarah) Cook, Katie Cook (Gabe), Clark Cook, Mitchell Rueda, and Conner Rueda; one great-grandchild, Oliver Cook; sister-in laws: Kitty Clark Cole, MJ (Harold) Blunk; brother-in-law, Bill (Lori) Clark; as well as nieces, nephew and cousins, and many treasured friends throughout her life.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, James; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Mary) Chipman; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Robert) Proctor; as well as sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra (Arden) Kuhn.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at noon, at the First United Methodist Church, Baraboo, WI. Visitation, at the church, will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon, followed by services. Interment will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, in Baraboo, WI.

Memorials may be made to the Baraboo Music Support Group, a local 501c3, serving the Baraboo Schools Music Department.