Sara Zech, 58, Baraboo

BARABOO - Sara Ann Zech, age 58, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital due to heart complications.

Sara was born on April 18, 1961, in Baraboo to Charlotte Premo and Robert Fish. She attended Baraboo High School and moved to Colorado where she graduated from Colorado University with a degree as a licensed practical nurse. She then moved back to Wisconsin in 2006 and worked for WPS in Madison. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, reading, gardening and spending time with family.

Survivors include her parents, Charlotte and Robert; three sisters, Laurie Schwartz, Charlene (Fred) Foster, Robin Palmer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Sara was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Charles Premo; brother-in-law, Steve Schwartz; and a nephew, Steven Jr.

A celebration of Sara's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in Otter Creek Cemetery at a later date.