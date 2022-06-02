January 2, 1955—May 29, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Sarah Luebke, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home.

No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced later.

Sarah was born January 2, 1955 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edmund and Charlotte (Pittman) Jarzemski. Sarah and Richard were married on November 4, 1972 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Sarah has worked for the BMO Bank in Madison for 13 years and also worked at Ad Lit in Wisconsin Dells and at the Wisconsin Dells Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed bicycling, scrapbooking, especially for the Grandkids, gluten-free baking and sharing a cocktail with friends at Fishers Bar.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard; daughter, Kimberly (Donald) Bolligar of Phoenix, AZ; son, Scott Luebke of Winter Garden, FL; brothers, David Jarzemski of Jefferson, SD, Donald Jarzemski of LaCrosse, WI; grandchildren, Miya and Hali Luebke and Jeremy Bolligar. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Krueger and daughter-in-law, Rumi Nakamura Luebke.

In Lieu of flowers, Sarah’s family requests that charitable donations be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center specifying Pancreatic Cancer Research.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.