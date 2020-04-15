Sarah "Sally" Olson, 80, Camp Douglas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah "Sally" Olson, age 80, of Camp Douglas, died on April 12, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 21, 1940, to Joseph and Irene (Churchill) Scaffidi in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a graduate of Tomah High School in 1958. Sarah worked as a Bookkeeper for the family business Olson Excavating. On July 19, 1958, she married Richard Olson at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas. To this union three children were born, Mike, Jeff, and Mark.

Sally enjoyed gardening, ceramics, rosemaling and crafting. Sally especially enjoyed spending time with family in the cabin Dick built on top of the bluff. For many years Dick and Sally operated one of the first snow tubing hills in the state, the local people called it Olson's Hill.

Sarah is survived by son, Mike Olson of Camp Douglas, son, Jeff Olson of Camp Douglas; brother, Jerry Beck; sister, Jean Quistorf of Camp Douglas, sister, Joanne Minneker of Camp Douglas; two grandchildren, Erin (Nathan) Wilcox and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Quin and Avery; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2019; and a son, Mark.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.harefuneralhome.com.