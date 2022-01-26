SAUK PRAIRIE—On January 20, Sarah W. Hoffman, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows. She was born November 11, 1930, to Charles Henning Sr. and Wilma Schwanke. A graduate from Prairie du Sac High School and Methodist Nursing School, she worked 45 years on the night shift. She held many odd jobs, especially Crossing Guard in Baraboo and Waunakee.

Sarah is survived by daughters Sue (Gary) Giegerich, Prairie du Sac; Cheryl Cone, Deforest; Cindy (Dave) Kruse, Baraboo; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; one great/great-grandson; two great/great-great-grandchildren expected this summer; daughter-in-law Deb Liesenfeld; sister-in-law Janet Henning; plus nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son Bill Liesenfeld; parents Charles Henning Sr., Carl and Wilma Schwanke; brothers Charles Jr. and Raymond Henning; sister Charlotte Link and brother-in-law Gene Link; sister-in-law Ellen Henning; son-in-law Mike Cone; grandchildren Kelsey and Jordan Kruse besides other relatives.

Service will be at Hooverson Funeral Home January 29, with visitation from 10 to 11 AM; service to follow. Burial will be at the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.