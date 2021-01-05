Sasada, Esther

WAUPUN - Esther Sasada, 94, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at The Christian Home in Waupun.

Esther was born May 13, 1926, in Alto, to Carl and Mary Flier Aalpoel. On Sept. 26, 1946, she married Carl Sasada in Waupun. The couple farmed in Brandon for a short time, then moved to Waupun. Esther did odds and ends jobs in Waupun. She and Carl cleaned a lot of local businesses and took general care of several others. Esther loved going to breakfast at Helen's Kitchen with her other retired women group friends. She was a member of First Reformed Church.

Esther is survived by her two sons, Ron (Teresa) Sasada of Waupun and Jeff (Chris) Sasada of Waupun; four grandchildren, Phil (Julie) Sasada, Rebekah Brown, Timothy Sasada, and Corey (fiancée, Vicki) Sasada; four great-great-grandchildren, Tristan, Brennan, Natalee, and Benjamin; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1998; two brothers, John Aalpoel and Carl Aalpoel Jr.; and two sisters, Elizabeth Wiersma and Harriett Ter Beest.

A private family service will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.