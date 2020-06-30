Sass, JoLaine

WALWORTH - JoLaine Sass, age 76, completed her early journey on June 19, 2020, at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's and in recent years combined with cancer. She was welcomed into this world on June 7, 1944, in Champaign, Ill., by her father and mother, Fred and Eleanor (Frerichs) Lubben. She often referenced her birthday to D-Day (June 6, 1944). She grew up on the family farm in Ludlow, Ill., and graduated from high school in Paxton, Ill., and West Suburban College of Nursing in Oak Park, Ill., as an R.N. and earned a B.S.N. at Concordia University Wisconsin. She was employed at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park for three years until her marriage and moving to Wisconsin where she then became the school nurse at Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva. When the academy closed, she utilized her skills as a nurse at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn in the ICU (intensive care unit). She followed that up by becoming an office nurse for doctors in Lake Geneva and later a private office nurse for one of those doctors in Elkhorn. Then, another school nursing opportunity became available to her and she accepted the job with the Walworth County Handicapped Children's Education Board as school nurse for the Lakeland School in Elkhorn for many years until her retirement. On June 15, 1968, she was united in marriage to Wilbert Sass at her hometown church, American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, Ill. The newlyweds enjoyed a NEA (National Education Association) tour honeymoon of eight countries in Europe. Traveling was enjoyed by the couple as they returned to Germany two more times and visited all 50 states except Alaska, with Florida and Washington being at the top of the list. Jo's favorite trip was to Mount Rainier in Washington State. During their travels they frequently were able to take advantage of military lodging due to Wilbert being an Army retiree. She was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School in Delavan serving as recording secretary for Voter's Assembly Meetings for a period of time.