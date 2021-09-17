Sauer, Elizabeth

WATERTOWN - Elizabeth Sauer, of Watertown, Wis., passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Elizabeth was welcomed into the world by her mother, Norma, and her father, Randy, in Clanton, Ala. Elizabeth, more often called Beth by family and friends, was the first born of five children. Beth was a great big sister and learned to change many diapers before becoming a mother herself.

Elizabeth was a loving mother to her four beautiful daughters, Autumn, Lexi, McKenzie, and Madison (and their boyfriends, Nathan, Caleb, and Jacob). Elizabeth was a treasured big sister to siblings, Katie, Kyle, Anna, and Sara; and the favorite aunt of nieces and nephews, Bella, Liam, Alexis, Emma, Molly, Logan, and Connor. Elizabeth was also a soon-to-be grandma, by expected grandson, Matthias. Elizabeth is also survived by her ex-husband, Tim; many other family members; dear friends; and boyfriend, Bryan.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Lynne Smith; younger brother, Kyle Adam Smith; and uncle, Walter "Jason" Holcomb.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the SHIMON FUNERAL HOME (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) with visitation from 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Anyone who knew Elizabeth is welcome to come and celebrate the treasured life of our beautiful mom.