Sauer, Ila "Dolly"

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER - The family of Ila "Dolly" Sauer will host a celebration of her life on Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the BRACE SCHOOLHOUSE, N3996 County Highway DG, Fall River. Dolly died March 14, 2020, at age 92. She was known by many residents as a lifelong part of the Columbus-Fall River community and longtime rural mail carrier. All are welcome to come and join us for lunch and a sharing of memories.