 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauer, Ila "Dolly"
0 entries

Sauer, Ila "Dolly"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER - The family of Ila "Dolly" Sauer will host a celebration of her life on Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the BRACE SCHOOLHOUSE, N3996 County Highway DG, Fall River. Dolly died March 14, 2020, at age 92. She was known by many residents as a lifelong part of the Columbus-Fall River community and longtime rural mail carrier. All are welcome to come and join us for lunch and a sharing of memories.

Sauer, Ila "Dolly"

Ila "Dolly" Sauer

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Michigan Drownings

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News