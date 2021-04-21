Sauey, Myrle Mae

GLENDALE, Ariz./BARABOO - Myrle Mae Sauey, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. She was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Hackett, Wis., to very kind and loving parents, Edwin and Mabel Anna Vera (Dyke) Swanson. She graduated from Prentice High School where she played on the girl's basketball team and had an affinity for math.
Myrle and Edwin Sauey were married in 1947 after he returned home from serving in World War II. She cherished her time at home with Ed and raising their three children, Dennis, Wayne and Jeanne.
Summertime meant favorite family road trips (sometimes with relatives) visiting different states in our wonderful country. Often vacations meant long days of fishing. Myrle found delight in them all.
Myrle used her extraordinary talents of knitting, quilting, crocheting and sewing for family and friends. She could carry on a conversation while her knitting needles were going a mile a minute, and never miss a stitch. The baby blankets knitted for grandchildren are cherished, as are the beautiful quilts sewn for their 16th birthdays, among many other innumerable gifts.
The kitchen was another area where she excelled. Home-cooked meals were always served and cookies were made weekly for her mother-in-law, who lived to be 103. She never left her kitchen until it was spotlessly clean. Myrle's quiet, gentle spirit was felt by all whom she entertained in her home. Myrle lived over 65 years in Baraboo where she enjoyed her wonderful friends and neighbors.
Her sister, Grace, who Myrle affectionately called Gra, was very dedicated to her. Myrle and Grace both enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and rolling out a batch of lefse that was a yearly event at Thanksgiving. She helped the community of Baraboo for many years at the voting polls and belonged to the Sons of Norway that she attended with her dear in-laws. Myrle was a member of the Emanuel United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing hymns and always knew the words.
Myrle is survived by her son, Dennis (Judy) Sauey of Mount Horeb, Wis., and their family, Aaron Richardson of Fitchburg, Wis., and Jana (Bryan) Woodhouse of Fitchburg, Wis., with their children, Ethan and Andrew; her daughter, Jeanne (Dennis) Drescher of Glendale, Ariz., and their family, Elissa (Matthew) Dowis of Glendale, Ariz., with their children, Savannah, Sydney, Madison, Meghan, Nathan and Noah; Jennifer (Tyler) Ellis of Kona, Hawaii, with their children, Johanna, Teresa and Savannah; Stephanie Drescher of Homer, Alaska; and Brandon (Aundrea Robinson) Drescher of Phoenix, Ariz., with their children, Jaiden, Bentley and Oakley; and her daughter-in-law, Maryjude Hoeffel of Sartell, Minn. She is also survived by several other relatives and friends.
Myrle was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Verle; her beloved son, Wayne; the father of her children, Edwin Sauey; and her sister, Grace Uebersetzig; along with other very dear relatives.
Her family would like to thank all of the very special caregivers, in Baraboo and Glendale, who provided loving care to our Mom, and also to Hospice in the Valley, Arizona, who provided wonderful aid and support.
Myrle will forever be remembered as a gracious and steadfast woman of faith, a wonderful mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and a caring friend.
A private family burial will take place in Phillips, Wis. A celebration of Myrle's life will be held at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)