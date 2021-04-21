Sauey, Myrle Mae

GLENDALE, Ariz./BARABOO - Myrle Mae Sauey, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. She was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Hackett, Wis., to very kind and loving parents, Edwin and Mabel Anna Vera (Dyke) Swanson. She graduated from Prentice High School where she played on the girl's basketball team and had an affinity for math.

Myrle and Edwin Sauey were married in 1947 after he returned home from serving in World War II. She cherished her time at home with Ed and raising their three children, Dennis, Wayne and Jeanne.

Summertime meant favorite family road trips (sometimes with relatives) visiting different states in our wonderful country. Often vacations meant long days of fishing. Myrle found delight in them all.

Myrle used her extraordinary talents of knitting, quilting, crocheting and sewing for family and friends. She could carry on a conversation while her knitting needles were going a mile a minute, and never miss a stitch. The baby blankets knitted for grandchildren are cherished, as are the beautiful quilts sewn for their 16th birthdays, among many other innumerable gifts.