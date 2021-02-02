Saylor, Gilbert W. Jr.

NECEDAH - On Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Gilbert ("Hox," "Gib," "Papa") W. Saylor Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He told them several times in his last days that he was blessed and happy, because his family was his legacy. That's how those that knew this man, who gave without asking anything in return, felt. It didn't matter if he coached you, worked with you, helped you - he gave you what you needed. It wasn't necessarily what you wanted, but he loved you with his actions and honesty. He left us all a legacy that can be found in the kids he cared about, the community he loved, and the family he built everywhere he went.

Gib was born on May 8, 1949, to Gilbert Sr. and Elaine (Scott) on the busy street of New Miner. "Hox," as he was known to family from then on, had two older sisters, Geraldine (Heesch) and Jo (Dennis) Fleming; two younger brothers, Edward (Marianne) and Jon; and a younger sister, Jacque.

Hox was a graduate of Rock View Elementary, and later Necedah High School. It is in high school that Hox met his future wife, childhood sweetheart, and lifetime best friend, Peggy (Pritzl).

Following graduation, Hox enrolled at UW-Stevens Point for a year, and then he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Hox and Peg were married when Hox returned home on leave Oct. 30, 1971.