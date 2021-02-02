Saylor, Gilbert W. Jr.

NECEDAH - On Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Gilbert ("Hox," "Gib," "Papa") W. Saylor Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He told them several times in his last days that he was blessed and happy, because his family was his legacy. That's how those that knew this man, who gave without asking anything in return, felt. It didn't matter if he coached you, worked with you, helped you - he gave you what you needed. It wasn't necessarily what you wanted, but he loved you with his actions and honesty. He left us all a legacy that can be found in the kids he cared about, the community he loved, and the family he built everywhere he went.
Gib was born on May 8, 1949, to Gilbert Sr. and Elaine (Scott) on the busy street of New Miner. "Hox," as he was known to family from then on, had two older sisters, Geraldine (Heesch) and Jo (Dennis) Fleming; two younger brothers, Edward (Marianne) and Jon; and a younger sister, Jacque.
Hox was a graduate of Rock View Elementary, and later Necedah High School. It is in high school that Hox met his future wife, childhood sweetheart, and lifetime best friend, Peggy (Pritzl).
Following graduation, Hox enrolled at UW-Stevens Point for a year, and then he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Hox and Peg were married when Hox returned home on leave Oct. 30, 1971.
Following his military service they returned to Necedah. Hox pursued an education degree at UW-La Crosse and stopped just short of completion in order to pursue an opportunity with the U.S. Postal Service on the mail route. During this time, they began raising a family and were blessed with Gilbert (Karla), Kristoffer (Tracy), Gayle (Jason) Lassen, Joshua (Anne), and William (Tracey) Dallapiazza. He later became postmaster in Arkdale, Wis., where he worked until he retired in 2005.
Gib (or Hox, or Papa, depending how you knew him) Saylor spent his time officiating, and then began a lifetime of coaching. A fixture on the benches, sidelines, or bleachers of school events for 40 years, hundreds of children will remember his "swamp water," patience, and loving honesty...and maybe a bit of witty sarcasm. He strongly believed that the sports courts and fields were an extension of the classroom, where life's most important lessons could be taught.
He extended his service to the community by serving on the Necedah School Board for 26 years. His proudest achievement was his work in helping bring the new school building to the district.
Hox gave and supported the people and community he loved, but he saved his best for his family. His children enjoyed unique personal relationships that belonged only to them, and then he was blessed with 14 grandchildren. They will sadly lose the man that took them on trips to the cranberry marsh, taught them photography, hunting, fishing, sports, music, movies, woodworking, mechanics, and gardening. A true renaissance man who was always learning and sharing and giving whatever someone else needed, we are left with a huge "Hox-sized" hole in our lives.
The hole can be filled by the legacy he left. Giving selflessly, loving honestly in actions and words, learning and reading voraciously, laughing and finding humor everywhere, and building family is the mantle that his children, grandchildren, and those that knew him can pay forward. If we do, he will never really be gone.
Hox follows his parents, Gilbert and Elaine; his uncle, Bud; his nephew, Jeffrey Heesch; and his infant daughter, Kristin, into the afterlife. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; and his children, Gil (Karla), Kris (Tracy), Gayle (Jason) Lassen, Josh (Anne), and Bill (Tracey) Dallapiazza. His grandchildren will miss him dearly: Veronica, Chacho, Miles, Isaac, Kyra, Adon, Marysta, Abram, Kynrik, Edea, Makenna, Oliver, Emmitt, and Arinda.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later time, when it can be done safely. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Saylor Family Educational Scholarship Trust at TheSaylors.com.
