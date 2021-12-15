On the 17th of February 1962, God delivered a special daughter, Jacque Ellen, to Gilbert and Elaine (Scott) Saylor. Jacque attended New Lisbon Schools. She participated in Special Olympics for several years, took part on softball, track, long jump, and bowling and was chosen to carry the torch at one of the Olympic opening ceremonies. Jacque worked at the Juneau County Handicap Workshop and Subway, both in Mauston, and McDonalds in Tomah. Because of her love of southern gospel music, her sister and her friend took her to many concerts, including Branson, Silver Dollar City, Nashville, and Dollywood, where she was able to see Dolly. Jacque spent many hours watching her bedroom television. She was able to name every star in every TV show. Her music and knowledge of actors was a part of her and the family. Family was very important to her; she remembered every member's birthday, favorite food and favorite color. Family gatherings were her favorite time; if it was a wedding all the better, as that meant dancing and she loved to dance. Although short of stature, she was big on loving and caring... Jacque never met a stranger, only people who became and remained her friends.