Schaaf, Disa Mary

WISCONSIN DELLS - Disa Mary Schaaf was given up for adoption by her birth mother and delivered to Dean and Sheila Schaaf for adoption when she was just six days old. She was a blessing to both of us. She was born on April 18, 1973, in Indianapolis, Ind., and sadly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Wisconsin Dells, at age 48. Her son, Devin Allen Toole, was born to Sean Toole and Disa Schaaf on May 21, 1994, in Gainesville, Fla., and her granddaughter, Annalise, was born to Devin Toole and Mary Lynn Rivera in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 6, 2011.