Schaaf, Disa Mary

WISCONSIN DELLS - Disa Mary Schaaf was given up for adoption by her birth mother and delivered to Dean and Sheila Schaaf for adoption when she was just six days old. She was a blessing to both of us. She was born on April 18, 1973, in Indianapolis, Ind., and sadly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Wisconsin Dells, at age 48. Her son, Devin Allen Toole, was born to Sean Toole and Disa Schaaf on May 21, 1994, in Gainesville, Fla., and her granddaughter, Annalise, was born to Devin Toole and Mary Lynn Rivera in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 6, 2011.
She is survived by her parents, Dean Schaaf and Sheila Macandrew; stepmom, Susan Giles Dillon Schaaf; her son, Devin Toole; Devin's father, Sean Toole; stepmom, Melissa Toole; step-siblings, Dylan and Abigale Toole; granddaughter, Annalise Toole; brother, Charles Schaaf; half-sister, Ashley Schaaf Phillips; and stepsister, Christina Dillon and Graeme Wells. Her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Geneva Schaaf of Greentown, Ind.; maternal grandparents, Allan Douglas and Mary Macandrew of Felixstowe, U.K.; and step-grandparents, Bill and Josephine Giles of Kokomo, Ind., all preceded her in death.
Disa went to school in Orange Park, Fla., in her early years and graduated from Merritt Island High School, Merritt Island, Fla. As the daughter of a Naval Flight Officer, she lived in many places growing up, including Key West, Corpus Christi, Texas, Orange Park, Fla., Keflavik, Iceland, Merritt Island, Fla., and the Wisconsin Dells area. She raised her son, Devin, in Belleview, Fla., and Baraboo and Reedsburg, Wis.
Disa was always honest, loyal, and respectful. She had a very big heart and helped anyone she could when she was able to. First and foremost, she loved and respected her family, especially her son, Devin, and granddaughter, Annalise.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family - visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)