Schaalma, Audrey June

FOND DU LAC - Audrey June "Little Audrey" Schaalma, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac, Wis. She was born on June 25, 1930, to Lena Pease in Taycheedah, Wis. She was later adopted by her stepfather, Alva C. Nelson, of Waupun. At age 16, Audrey decided to set her education aside and assist her parents at their business, the Deluxe Bakery, in Waupun. She was united in marriage to James "Big Jim" Schaalma of Randolph, Wis., on June 9, 1951. They enjoyed almost 65 years together before his passing on May 21, 2016. They were blessed with six children.
Audrey worked for Bestt Rollr in Fond du Lac for many years, as well as the Beer Hut, Miles Kimball, and Green Giant, helping her husband support their growing family. She was a member of Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Audrey loved to do jigsaw puzzles and bake cakes until dementia robbed her of those abilities. She loved sweets of all kinds, but in her later years, M&M's were her favorite! She will always be remembered for her kindness, helpfulness, thoughtfulness and generosity to others.
Audrey is survived by her six children, Michael Schaalma of North Fond du Lac, Shirley (Arthur) Reif of Stockbridge, Jeffrey (Cindy) Schaalma of West Bend, Julie (Gary) Buell of Fond du Lac, Amy (Rick) Barbian of Fond du Lac, and Janet (Scott) Roberts of Fayetteville, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth (Richard) Roth of Las Cruces, N.M., and Janice Friese of Beaver Dam, Wis.; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Eugene Nelson; sister, Patricia Miller; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service or visitation. A private family burial will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Church of Peace and/or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Health Care Hospice Hope and the staff at Harbor Haven for the excellent and compassionate care Audrey received.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
