Schaalma, Audrey June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC - Audrey June "Little Audrey" Schaalma, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac, Wis. She was born on June 25, 1930, to Lena Pease in Taycheedah, Wis. She was later adopted by her stepfather, Alva C. Nelson, of Waupun. At age 16, Audrey decided to set her education aside and assist her parents at their business, the Deluxe Bakery, in Waupun. She was united in marriage to James "Big Jim" Schaalma of Randolph, Wis., on June 9, 1951. They enjoyed almost 65 years together before his passing on May 21, 2016. They were blessed with six children.

Audrey worked for Bestt Rollr in Fond du Lac for many years, as well as the Beer Hut, Miles Kimball, and Green Giant, helping her husband support their growing family. She was a member of Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Audrey loved to do jigsaw puzzles and bake cakes until dementia robbed her of those abilities. She loved sweets of all kinds, but in her later years, M&M's were her favorite! She will always be remembered for her kindness, helpfulness, thoughtfulness and generosity to others.