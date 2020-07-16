Schabel, Lloyd B.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEKOSKEE - Lloyd B. Schabel, 94, of Kekoskee, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.

Visitation for Lloyd will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 12 p.m. noon with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

Lloyd was born the son of Bernard and Marie (Sterr) Schabel on March 20, 1926 in the Tn. of LeRoy. He was united in marriage with Lucille Lehner on April 10, 1948 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Lloyd retired from Maysteel as a welder.

He was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Lloyd was a jack of all trades and he enjoyed making many hobby items. Lloyd also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers.