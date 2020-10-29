 Skip to main content
Schanke, Carolyn I.
Schanke, Carolyn I.

BARABOO - Carolyn I. Schanke, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Meadow View Assisted Living. Carolyn, daughter of Walter and Irene (Herfort) Denzer, was born July 1, 1936. She was united in marriage to Lawrence "Larry" Schanke on June 12, 1956. Carolyn was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Barbara) Schanke, Joyce Schanke, and Christine (Mark) Ziegler; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Evan) Tourdot; and brother, Phillip Denzer; as well as other relatives and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Beverly Romberg; and one grandchild.

A private family service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

