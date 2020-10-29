Schanke, Carolyn I.

BARABOO - Carolyn I. Schanke, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Meadow View Assisted Living. Carolyn, daughter of Walter and Irene (Herfort) Denzer, was born July 1, 1936. She was united in marriage to Lawrence "Larry" Schanke on June 12, 1956. Carolyn was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.
She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Barbara) Schanke, Joyce Schanke, and Christine (Mark) Ziegler; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Evan) Tourdot; and brother, Phillip Denzer; as well as other relatives and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Beverly Romberg; and one grandchild.
A private family service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)