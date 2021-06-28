 Skip to main content
Scharenberg, Edward "Eddie" Herbert
Scharenberg, Edward "Eddie" Herbert

MONTICELLO—Edward “Eddie” Herbert Scharenberg, age 84 of Montello (White Lake) passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial for him will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello and again at church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Father Savio Yerasani will preside and burial will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Budda Box Fight Against Cancer, P.O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com

