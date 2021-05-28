Scheder, James Ervin

BEAVER DAM—James Ervin Scheder, DDS, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at home with family at his side. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 10, 1933, to Ervin and Sylvia (Schroeder) Scheder. He attended Rufus King High School and graduated from Marquette University Dental School in 1957. He married Carol Paulsen (of Fox Lake) on Feb. 8, 1958. They met at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee where Jim was an orderly and Carol was in nurses training.

Jim spent the first year of his dental practice in Stevens Point, Wis., and moved to establish a dental practice in Goodman, Wis. In 1965 they moved to Beaver Dam, where Jim practiced dentistry until his retirement in 1997.

Jim was active in the community, his church, and many professional organizations. He was a member of Alpha Phi Omega (a national service fraternity) and Psi Omega (national dental fraternity), member of the Goodman School Board, president of the St. Patrick’s School Board in Beaver Dam, a lay minister for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, member of the St. Patrick’s church choir, president of the Columbia/ Dodge/Marquette Dental Society, delegate to the Wisconsin Dental Association, and was a life member of the American Dental Association and the Wisconsin Dental Association, where he also served on numerous committees. He served on the Beaver Dam Mayor’s commission on aging and was a member of the Beaver Dam Yacht Club, where he served as commodore for a couple of years.