Scheder, James Ervin

BEAVER DAM—James Ervin Scheder, DDS, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at home with family at his side. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 10, 1933, to Ervin and Sylvia (Schroeder) Scheder. He attended Rufus King High School and graduated from Marquette University Dental School in 1957. He married Carol Paulsen (of Fox Lake) on Feb. 8, 1958. They met at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee where Jim was an orderly and Carol was in nurses training.
Jim spent the first year of his dental practice in Stevens Point, Wis., and moved to establish a dental practice in Goodman, Wis. In 1965 they moved to Beaver Dam, where Jim practiced dentistry until his retirement in 1997.
Jim was active in the community, his church, and many professional organizations. He was a member of Alpha Phi Omega (a national service fraternity) and Psi Omega (national dental fraternity), member of the Goodman School Board, president of the St. Patrick’s School Board in Beaver Dam, a lay minister for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, member of the St. Patrick’s church choir, president of the Columbia/ Dodge/Marquette Dental Society, delegate to the Wisconsin Dental Association, and was a life member of the American Dental Association and the Wisconsin Dental Association, where he also served on numerous committees. He served on the Beaver Dam Mayor’s commission on aging and was a member of the Beaver Dam Yacht Club, where he served as commodore for a couple of years.
Jim was an active outdoorsman and spent countless hours in the woods and on the water, casting dry flies for elusive trout. He spent many hours hunting ducks, grouse and deer. His creativity extended to having built the family cabin in Eagle River, Wis., two cedar strip canoes, and a bamboo fly rod. After retirement, Jim and Carol racked up thousands of miles traveling across the country with their camper to the big rivers of Montana and twice to Alaska and enjoyed many trips to Gulf Shores, Ala. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited and tied his own dry flies for over 60 years.
Family was the cornerstone of his life, and he is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, David (Theresa), John (Lorraine), Gregory (Lori), and Donald (Michelle); daughter, Catherine (Brenda); one brother, Robert Terry (Jill); brother-in-law, Norbert; sister-in-law, Diane; and 11 nieces and nephews. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, Laura, Elizabeth (Brian), Andrea, Carole (Christopher), William, Kaitlyn, Travis, Austin, Jenna, Elizabeth, and Kayla; and eight great-grandchildren, Kendra, Kori, Kristina, James, Luke, Emma, Ellie and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Sylvia Scheder; sisters-in-law, Virginia Scheder and Pauline Paulsen; brother-in-law, James Paulsen; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 4 at 11:30 a.m. at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 Green St., Fox Lake, WI, with visitation prior beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Annunciation Cemetery, Fox Lake.
If desired, memorials can be given in his name to the Wisconsin Dental Foundation, Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake, or the Hillside Hospice Team at the Marshfield Clinic Beaver Dam Hospital.
Jim’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Jim and Doreen Rompre for their continued help and support throughout Dad’s journey, and deep gratitude and thanks to the Hillside Hospice Team for taking care of him with compassion and care.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view and sign the family’s guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.
