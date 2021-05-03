Scheel, Carol Jean

WAUPUN—Carol Jean Scheel passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun, Wisconsin, which had been her home for the last four years. There, she was treated with humor, dignity and grace by the nurses and staff who enhanced her life and final days.

Carol was born to Waldemar and Lois (Grams) Kirst on July 30, 1945 in Markesan, WI. She moved to Beaver Dam at a young age, attended BDHS, married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Scheel and raised her family. She enjoyed many activities: sewing, gardening and spending time with friends. Carol was diagnosed with relapsingemitting multiple sclerosis in her forties and although it slowed her down, she continued to live life to its fullest. Her ability to make the best of the situation was truly amazing. Carol enjoyed sitting in the sunshine on the back porch surrounded by friends, neighbors and her blooming morning glories; it was her favorite spot to sip a martini. A classic movie was her idea of a tranquil afternoon and watching football with Jerry, made them both happy. Forever the extrovert, when asked about what she wanted for her memorial, she replied, “Oh, have a party, I’ll definitely be there!” Due to COVID, the family is postponing her “celebration of life,” for a future date. We thank her friends who provided endless support and entertainment for her and her family over the many years!