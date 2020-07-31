You have permission to edit this article.
Scheel, Eleanor Marjorie
Scheel, Eleanor Marjorie

MADISON/PORTAGE - Eleanor Marjorie Scheel, age 91, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A full obituary will run in Wednesday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

