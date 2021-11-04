Schehr, Marilyn Rose

Marilyn was a hard worker all her life. She worked at the shoe factory in Portage, Wis., for nine years. After that she started at Mox-Med n.k.a. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and retired after 29 years. During those years she met so many wonderful people and made some long-lasting friendships. Whenever there was a potluck or family gathering, Marilyn was always asked to make her absolutely delicious carrot cake. Everyone that knew Marilyn knew she had a heart of gold. She was a kindhearted, gentle soul who was compassionate and would do anything for anybody. Marilyn was the most loving, generous grandmother, mother, and wife a family could ask for. Marilyn treasured the time they spent going to their cottage up north, where family and friends created many memories together cooking out, fishing, laughing, and watching the sunsets. She was always kept busy with gardening and canning, could sew anything and everything for her grandchildren, enjoyed hunting and fishing, baking and planting flowers. She especially enjoyed spending time with close friends traveling to various casinos. Her favorite pastime was poker. She was quite lucky! Marilyn also loved to watch NASCAR racing and of course was a big fan of the Badgers and Packers. Marilyn held a special love for her grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother who adored them all. You knew there would be cookies or a dessert on counter upon arrival, especially ice cream cones! Marilyn was a longtime active member of the United Methodist Church of Portage, Wis.