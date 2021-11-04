Schehr, Marilyn Rose

PORTAGE - Marilyn Rose Schehr, 78, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Hamilton Park Place, surrounded by her loving family. She courageously fought a short battle against Lewy body dementia.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 13, 1943, at the family farm, to Reuben Peter and Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Ellis) Schwellenbach. She graduated from Portage High School and married her high school sweetheart, Hilbert "Butch" Schehr, on Sept. 30, 1961, in Portage, Wis. - 60 wonderful years together. With this marriage, three children were born, Penny, Cory, and Brett.
Marilyn was a hard worker all her life. She worked at the shoe factory in Portage, Wis., for nine years. After that she started at Mox-Med n.k.a. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and retired after 29 years. During those years she met so many wonderful people and made some long-lasting friendships. Whenever there was a potluck or family gathering, Marilyn was always asked to make her absolutely delicious carrot cake. Everyone that knew Marilyn knew she had a heart of gold. She was a kindhearted, gentle soul who was compassionate and would do anything for anybody. Marilyn was the most loving, generous grandmother, mother, and wife a family could ask for. Marilyn treasured the time they spent going to their cottage up north, where family and friends created many memories together cooking out, fishing, laughing, and watching the sunsets. She was always kept busy with gardening and canning, could sew anything and everything for her grandchildren, enjoyed hunting and fishing, baking and planting flowers. She especially enjoyed spending time with close friends traveling to various casinos. Her favorite pastime was poker. She was quite lucky! Marilyn also loved to watch NASCAR racing and of course was a big fan of the Badgers and Packers. Marilyn held a special love for her grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother who adored them all. You knew there would be cookies or a dessert on counter upon arrival, especially ice cream cones! Marilyn was a longtime active member of the United Methodist Church of Portage, Wis.
Marilyn will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hilbert "Butch" Schehr; daughter, Penny (Terry) Hanson; son, Cory (Gayle) Schehr; son, Brett (Tammie) Schehr; and grandchildren, Craig Schehr, Courtney Schehr, Breanna Schehr and Worren Schehr. She is further survived by sister-in-law and cousin, Rose Schehr; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Ellis and Elaine Schehr; aunt, Romella Kirking; and other aunts, uncles, in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Kwang Yu Lee officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, Wis. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church on Monday.
Memorials may be given to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org or LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and their staff for being there with us through this difficult journey from beginning to end. We also would like to thank Hamilton Park Place and their staff from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and dedication to all your hard work and devoted labor did not go unnoticed. You are amazing, and we hope you all stay safe during these difficult times.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
