Schell, Gail Patricia

She graduated from Baraboo High School in June 1960. After graduation Gail worked at the Coils. She was united in marriage to Frederick Reppenhagen on Feb. 1, 1964. After his passing she was united in marriage to Lawrence Schell on Sept. 21, 1968. While their children were young, Gail worked her hardest and most amazing job as a stay-at-home mom, which she excelled at. After all her children were in school, Gail ran the lunch program at St. Joseph's Catholic school in Baraboo, which she did for twelve years. Gail loved seeing all the staff and children at the school every day, enjoyed going to work, and made many lifelong friends there. Gail had many jobs in the food service industry, including Darrows Supermarket, Ho-Chunk Casino and Green Briar.