Schell, Lawrence V.
Schell, Lawrence V.

BARABOO - Lawrence "Abe" Vance Schell, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital.

Please join us in celebrating the life of our father with love, laughter and food on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. The celebration will take place at Glacier Canyon Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells in the Sandstone 2 room. For everyone's safety during these times, we ask that masks be worn.

