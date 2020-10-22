Schellenberger, Scott Carl

Scott was a proud 1998 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in Computer Science. After a successful internship, he was offered a job as a programmer at Famous Footwear where he stayed for 10 years. In 2008, when given the choice to move to St. Louis and stay with Famous or move on, he decided without hesitation to stay in Madison, a city he genuinely loved and called home. In December 2008, he started at Epic Solutions of Verona as an Integration Engineer. He excelled at his job and was truly loved by his co-workers and customers because of his fun, easy-going nature, his great laugh and more.

Scott was an avid golfer. The only reasons he wasn't out on a course each weekend between March and November were high winds, heavy rains or freezing temps, and even then, he would consider it! His golf clubs lived in the back seat of his Camaro – which he also LOVED! Scott loved to travel. While working at Epic, he was given opportunities to go to Ireland and Australia, as well as all over the U.S. He was a lover of the arts and had awesome Overture Center seats he generously shared with friends and family. He loved sports, including Packers and Brewers, but he lived for UW sports: basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, men's, women's – you name it, he supported it and with a passion!