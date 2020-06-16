Schellenberger, William Ray "Bill"

BARABOO - William Ray "Bill" Schellenberger, age 67 of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg with his wife, Alice, by his side.
William, son of Ival and LaVeta (Soltwedel) Schellenberger, was born on June 28, 1952 at St. Mary's Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Bill grew up on the Schellenberger family dairy farm in the Town of Baraboo near the Village of North Freedom, Wisconsin. He attended the one-room Farview School in the Town of Baraboo, the Baraboo Junior High School (now the Baraboo Civic Center), and the Baraboo High School where he graduated in 1971.
Bill volunteered to serve in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the Army Reserve. He served honorably from 1972-1978, attaining the rank of Sergeant E5 in Troop E, 105th Cavalry, 32nd Separate Infantry Brigade (Mech.).
On October 16, 1993, Bill was united in marriage to Alice Miser at the United Methodist Church of Berea in the bride's hometown of Berea, Ohio. They settled in their home in the Town of Greenfield, Wisconsin with their German Shepherd dog(s). Bill grew up and lived in rural areas near the Baraboo Bluffs all of his life, enjoying walks with the dogs and being among the ever changing sights and sounds of nature, including the variety of small bird species that gathered at the birdfeeder.
In his younger days, Bill was employed in a variety of jobs, assisting neighboring farmers near the Schellenberger farm. He fondly remembered his seasonal employment years on the Devil's Lake State Park maintenance crew and a stint assisting the park wardens. He also did contract backhoe work and hauling materials of pink lady quartzite from the Rock Springs quarries. Bill was hired as the full-time Village of Rock Springs maintenance man for several years before being hired onto the public works crew for the City of Baraboo. Bill later transferred to the city's wastewater treatment plant crew as an operator.
Through the encouragement of his City of Baraboo coworkers, Bill met his wife, Alice who was the city's Ochsner Park zoo specialist and park maintainer. Bill called her for a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo during the late winter, and the rest is history. Bill retired from the City of Baraboo on July 4, 2008 at the age of 56 after 19¾ years of service. He subsequently worked part time for Synergy Metalworks of Baraboo until his complete retirement on April 1, 2014. Bill enjoyed working for his neighbors' company, assuming a variety of jobs “as long as it didn't involve driving to Madison” – a contingency of Bill's. He kept a jovial attitude among his coworkers while getting the job done, always maintaining his preferred “Low Profile, Status Quo.”
Bill enjoyed retirement by “doing what he darn well pleased,” “putzing” with his tractors or mowers (John Deere, of course), and his monthly rotation of excursions for a meal, to tractor shows or auctions, and on road trips with a few of his friends. His daily routine continued into retirement, rising at 5:00 a.m., and turning on WRJQ Goodtime Radio Polka Hour or TuneIn's Pioneer PolkaCast (“the happy music”) as he rocked in his rocking chair, enjoying a cup of coffee and watching the day begin. On weekends, he would listen to “This Week in Agribusiness” with Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong, a routine practice throughout his lifetime. Bill could relate to author Jerry Apps' farm and country life reflections while reading his books and remembering the good ol' days of his childhood growing up on the farm.
Bill was proud of his family, the family farm settled by his great-grandparents, and the German heritage on both sides of his family. He noted what the farmers and crops were doing throughout the changing seasons wherever he and Alice traveled. He looked forward to reunions with extended family and to the Sunday noon meals on the farm with his parents and siblings. Bill and Alice traveled across the United States to see their extended families, stopping at Miser families' heritage sites and visiting state and national parks along the way. In May 2019, Bill and Alice drove to Great Falls, Montana to visit family and then continued on vacation around and in the Glacier National Park, avoiding crowds before the Pass opened. The clear skies, snow-covered mountains, rushing waterfalls and streams, views of Jackson Glacier, and boat rides on calm lakes created wonderful memories to cherish.
Bill was a life member of the Badger Steam and Gas Club and of the National Rifle Association and a past member of the Sheriff's Posse and of the Badger Snowmobile Club. He grew up as a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom where his great-grandparents were charter members. In February 1993, Bill and Alice joined the Baraboo First United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Alice; his siblings, Joyce (Roger) Deal, Dean (Marthie) Schellenberger and Judy (Roger) Cormican; brother-in-law, James Miser, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mark) Courtade, Nancy Miser and Laura Miser; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and his dog, Zoey. He was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Bradley Deal; and his brother-in-law, Richard Miser.
A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 (a date that Bill chose) at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Village of North Freedom, with Pastor Marianne Cotter of Baraboo First United Methodist Church officiating. Military rites will be conducted prior to the service. As precautions for the well-being and health of family and the community-at-large, no visitations or other public events will be held due to the current coronavirus health crisis. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Celebrate and remember Bill. Toast him with a glass of ice-cold milk (white or chocolate or malted – Bill enjoyed milk). Eat a slice of ham (Bill LOVED ham) and a piece of chocolate cake (dunked in more milk, as Bill would do).
Many thank-yous and expressions of gratitude are given for the compassion and medical care shared with Bill and Alice throughout the past years from Dr. Buss and nurse Kelly of Prairie Clinic; the many doctors, medical care staff, pharmacy staff and receptionists of the Carbone Cancer Clinic and UW Hospital Systems; Dr. Pipp-Dahm and oncology nurses Maggie and Paige of the Reedsburg Area Medical Center's Oncology Specialty Clinic; and the Agrace Hospice care staff in Baraboo and Fitchburg. Special thanks-givings go to family, many friends and coworkers for their continued support, and for the personal pastoral ministry of Pastor Marianne Cotter during this journey.
Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Friends of the Baraboo Library, Sauk County Historical Society or Baraboo First United Methodist Church.
Remembrances and condolences may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913 or on the Redlin Funeral Home's website (www.redlinfuneralhome.com).
