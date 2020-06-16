Schellenberger, William Ray "Bill"

Bill was proud of his family, the family farm settled by his great-grandparents, and the German heritage on both sides of his family. He noted what the farmers and crops were doing throughout the changing seasons wherever he and Alice traveled. He looked forward to reunions with extended family and to the Sunday noon meals on the farm with his parents and siblings. Bill and Alice traveled across the United States to see their extended families, stopping at Miser families' heritage sites and visiting state and national parks along the way. In May 2019, Bill and Alice drove to Great Falls, Montana to visit family and then continued on vacation around and in the Glacier National Park, avoiding crowds before the Pass opened. The clear skies, snow-covered mountains, rushing waterfalls and streams, views of Jackson Glacier, and boat rides on calm lakes created wonderful memories to cherish.