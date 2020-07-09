Schemm, Ronald C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU - Ronald C. Schemm, of Juneau, passed away July 5, 2020, at the age 91 years. He was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Jefferson, Wis., the son of Carl and Elsie (nee Haines) Schemm.

Ronald was born on a farm and worked in the dairy industry at Jones Dairy Farm for 40 years. Ronald served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1951.

In his free time, he loved gardening, watching western movies, and his dogs and cats. Another interest of his was riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and watching football. Everyone who knew Ron enjoyed his sense of humor. He was really good at telling jokes.

Ronald is survived by his loving daughter, Darlene (Donald) Klinger, of Hustisford; his granddaughter, Alice (Randy) Gavin; his sisters, Joan Nelson and Margaret (Robert) Haverman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; grandson, Donald W. Klinger; and his brother, Donald Schemm.

Graveside service is Friday, July 10, 2020, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the EVERGREEN CEMETERY in Fort Atkinson, Wis.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.