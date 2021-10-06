 Skip to main content
Scheppa, Tyler
Scheppa, Tyler

MADISON - Tyler Scheppa left this Earth on Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 29. A celebration of life was held Oct. 4. Memorials can be made to the family.

Born Nov. 19, 1991, in Libertyville, Ill., to Michelle Scheppa, Tyler was the third born of his three siblings: Nate, Bree, and Paige. He had a disability, but those who knew him knew it never held him back. He still constantly won at video games and sports with one arm. He was a dedicated Bears fan and loved cheering them on with his family and friends.

He loved his life with Suzie and their fur-baby, Kova. He was a loyal and beloved uncle, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend.

Tyler was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Hazel and Edward McCormick; and childhood friend, Alex McNair.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Michelle Scheppa; siblings, Nathan Gebhardt, Breeanna Gebhardt, and Paige Scheppa; grandma, Debbie McCormick; aunt, Ashley; uncle, Gabriel; nephews, Chaise, Dominic, Akilian, Bentley, Silas, and Ezra; cousins, Coral, Cole, Caleb, Colin, and Clara; many friends; and his dear Susan Gogola and Kova.

Scheppa, Tyler

Tyler Scheppa

