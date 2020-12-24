Scherbert, Jill M.

Jill was born on Dec. 14, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Benny and Sybella (Bork) Nelson. She graduated high school from Deforest High in 1981. She then furthered her education by graduating from Madison Community College with a degree in marketing and computer programming, all while raising six children. She married John Scherbert on Feb. 14, 2009, at the Endeavor Freedom Riders warming shelter on the Marquette County snowmobile trail. Jill had a love for Artic Cat snowmobiles and made it known by her infamous "meeeoow!" She was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan and could be found on many Saturday and Sundays cheering them on. Throughout the years she went on many family adventures with her children. She cherished her time with family and friends.