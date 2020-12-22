Scherbert, Jill M.

ENDEAVOR – Jill M. Scherbert, age 58, of Endeavor, died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

Private memorial services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will follow.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.