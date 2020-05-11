Scheuers, Alexander “Alex”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN - Alexander “Alex” Scheuers, 24, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.

Alex was born October 4, 1995, the son of Jonathan and Jennifer Hendricks Scheuers. Alex graduated from Waupun High School in 2014. He worked at Menasha Packaging Manufacturing Company with his dad. He really enjoyed working there, especially driving the forklift. Alex loved BMX, riding his dirt bike, and going to parks to skateboard. He loved his dogs Baxter and Josie, and spending time with his nephews.

Alex is survived by his parents, Jon and Jenny of Brandon; a sister, Cassie Scheuers of Alto; two nephews, Damien and Tristan; paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Scheuers; maternal grandparents, Mark and Dianne Hendricks; great-grandmother, Helen Aalpoel; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services for Alexander “Alex” Scheuers will be held at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at for further information and to send condolences.