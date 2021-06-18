Schieber, John J.

PORTAGE—Sgt. First Class John J. Schieber (US Army Ret.), 95, died on June 17, 2021 with his family at his side. He was born on May 1, 1926 in Winsted, MN to Joseph and Mary (Sherman) Schieber. He was the 9th of 11 children. He attended school through the 9th grade and helped work the family farm. At the age of 20 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving tours of duty in Japan (post WWII Military Government), Italy at NATO Headquarters, Minneapolis, Ripon College (as an ROTC instructor), Korea (Inspector General’s Staff) Washington DC (as an instructor at the Defense Language School in the Naval Annex). He married Dorothy Lavell in 1952 and they had one daughter. She preceded him in death while stationed in NATO headquarters Verona, Italy in 1958. On November 5, 1960, he married Florence Ellen Steinhaus in Minneapolis, Mn and from this marriage 4 children were born.

Following his retirement, the family moved back to Wisconsin and eventually settled in Portage where he worked as the Human Resources Director for Divine Savior Hospital in Portage while attending the University of WI- Madison. He retired from Divine Savior in 1988. In 1976 the family moved to Montello, WI. While working at the Hospital he and Florence ran Schieber’s Country Store located in Montello and Briggsville. John was very active in the arts community in Portage. For many years he served on the Lively arts Council and later was a founding member of the Portage Center for the Arts. He was a member of Portage VFW Post #5855, the Portage American Legion Post #47, a 4th degree member of the Portage Knight of Columbus, a former member of the Wisconsin State Job Service Steering Committee and past chairman of the Wisconsin Hospital Personnel Directors Assn. Following his retirement, he served on the Montello School Board and as a County Supervisor for Marquette County, a driver for Commission on Aging, helped with meals on wheels and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.