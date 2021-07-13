Schielka, Judith Ann "Judy"

LA CROSSE/MONTELLO - Judith Ann "Judy" Schielka, age 64, of La Crosse (formerly of Montello), passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home. A funeral service for her will be held on Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Pastor Ben Larson will officiate, and burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Montello. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.