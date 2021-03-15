Schiller, Ruth

BARABOO - Ruth Schiller, age 74, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

Ruth was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Champaign, Ill., the daughter of LaVern and Pauline (Hiser) Schiller. She was raised in Monroe, Wis. She worked hard and obtained her B.S. degree from Edgewood College in 1986 for business/accounting.

She went on to work for State Education Associations in Madison, Wis., Atlanta, Ga., and lastly in Frankfort, Ky. She retired to Baraboo, Wis., to be near her family. Ruth loved her volunteer work for the Red Cross, Literacy Council, Hospice and many others. She was always willing to help. As busy as she was, she always had time to spend with her family. It was with heavy hearts that we saw her succumb to Alzheimer's disease.

Ruth is survived by her sisters, Sue (Terry) Jackson and Chris (Grant) Grieves; nephew, Michael (Michelle) Jackson; and nieces, Katie (Harry Rooney) Grieves and Becca (Bryan) Szydlowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVern and Pauline Schiller; three brothers; and one niece.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

