Schilling, Frederick "Fred"

BELVIDERE, Ill. - Frederick John Schilling "Fred", our beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. Fred was born in LaCrosse, Wis. to Lucille (Olson) and Clarence Schilling. They moved to Baraboo, Wis. when Fred was two. He graduated from Baraboo High School (1955) and UW Platteville (1959). After college he moved to Rockford, Ill. when he began his work at Elco Industries as an inventory manager. When asked what he did for a living, he would always humbly reply, "I count screws." He also served in the Navy Reserves for eight years.

Fred accomplished many things in his lifetime, although his most prized accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. Each grandchild had a special nickname and bond. Fred was blessed to see all six of his grandchildren become young adults. He had a significant role in their lives teaching them a strong work ethic and problem solving (mostly in his yard, garage, and workshop). His consistent example of patience, perseverance and positivity has left a lasting mark on all of his grandkids. Fred loved taking care of people in his neighborhood, as well as strangers and animals in need. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a leader, Project Business, Junior Achievement, "100 Men Who Cook" and the Jubilee Center, a local soup kitchen. He was a faithful member and servant at St. Anskar Episcopal Church. He was also a devout Packer fan.