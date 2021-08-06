Schimmel, Cecelia J.

Cecelia was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of William and Martha (Berger) Schimmel. She was an only child and an only grandchild. Cecelia graduated from Valparaiso University with degrees in education and Spanish. She had worked from 1956 until 1966 in the business office at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Then she went to WPS in Madison for one year before working for Dr. Rueckert from 1967 to 1974. Cecelia later worked for Dr. Taylor from 1978 until 1989, and from 1990 to 1993 for Dr. Taylor Jr. and Dr. Suliene. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage and had belonged to the Wauona Women's Club.