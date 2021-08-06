Schimmel, Cecelia J.

PORTAGE – Cecelia J. Schimmel, age 94, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.
Cecelia was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of William and Martha (Berger) Schimmel. She was an only child and an only grandchild. Cecelia graduated from Valparaiso University with degrees in education and Spanish. She had worked from 1956 until 1966 in the business office at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Then she went to WPS in Madison for one year before working for Dr. Rueckert from 1967 to 1974. Cecelia later worked for Dr. Taylor from 1978 until 1989, and from 1990 to 1993 for Dr. Taylor Jr. and Dr. Suliene. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage and had belonged to the Wauona Women's Club.
She is survived by her special friends, Everett and Beverly Shinstine, Iowa, and their family, Scott Shinstine and Christine (Christopher) Bonfig and their children, Finnley and Maya; Mike and Bonnie Mulhern, Portage; other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Private burial will be on Thursday in Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or School in Portage.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
