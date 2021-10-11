Schlagel, Jeffrey J.

BEAVER DAM—Jeffrey J. Schlagel, 48, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born on Aug. 22, 1973 in Oconomowoc, Wis. He was 1992 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Oct. 2, 1993, he was married to the love of his life, Nicole Garcia at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Jeff worked as a production manager for American Packaging Corporation for 27 years.

Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, boating, waterskiing and golfing. He was a Master Griller and Chef. He loved his dogs. Jeff’s life touched others in countless ways. He will always be remembered for having a big heart, and for always being first to help and care for others. Jeff was a proud and loving father to his daughter Karina, he treasured their relationship and no matter her age, she remained his Little Girl.