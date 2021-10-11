Schlagel, Jeffrey J.

BEAVER DAM—Jeffrey J. Schlagel, 48, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born on Aug. 22, 1973 in Oconomowoc, Wis. He was 1992 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Oct. 2, 1993, he was married to the love of his life, Nicole Garcia at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Jeff worked as a production manager for American Packaging Corporation for 27 years.
Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, boating, waterskiing and golfing. He was a Master Griller and Chef. He loved his dogs. Jeff’s life touched others in countless ways. He will always be remembered for having a big heart, and for always being first to help and care for others. Jeff was a proud and loving father to his daughter Karina, he treasured their relationship and no matter her age, she remained his Little Girl.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Nicole; his daughter, Karina (Andy) Biever of Watertown; his mother and father, Jan and Dan Schlagel of Beaver Dam; his twin brother, Jason Schlagel; and his sister, Toni Schlagel both of Beaver Dam; his mother and father-in-law, Javier and Connie Garcia of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Connie (Nick) Ruys of Germantown; brother-in-law, Jesse (Jen) Garcia of Nashotah; nieces and nephews, Phoenix (Lexi) Copeland and their daughter Izzy; Sullivan and Murray Westphal, Isaiah and Aidan Schlagel, Harvey and Henry Garcia. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Noah Jeffrey Schlagel and his grandparents.
A visitation for Jeff will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. The family asks that all in attendance properly wear a mask. Thank you for respecting their wishes.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
