Schlegel, Donald W.

Don was born the son of Wilbur and Alice (Werner) Schlegel on July 9, 1937, in Horicon. He was a 1955 graduate of Horicon High School. Don then went on to spend four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was then united in marriage to Diane Bolstad at St. Stephen Lutheran Church on Sept. 28, 1963. He was employed at Gehl Co. in West Bend for 25 years, then at Metal Craft in Mayville for the next 10 years until his retirement in 2001. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and long walks along the Horicon Marsh. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.