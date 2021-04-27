Schlichting, Dickie Lynne (Fisher)

PLYMOUTH - Dickie Lynne (Fisher) Schlichting went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2021.
She was born the first of five daughters to Richard (Jim) Fisher and Audrey (Berry) Fisher on Oct. 7, 1951, in Baraboo, Wis. As the child of a career Marine, Dickie's childhood was often spent crisscrossing the country in the backseat of her parents' station wagon, traveling to her dad's next posting. By the time she graduated from high school, she had moved 14 times and attended 12 schools. Family life was chaotic, but Dickie was the resilient and steady big sister, greatly influencing her four younger sisters and ultimately guiding them to become each other's lifelong best friends.
Upon her father's death in 1968, the family moved to her mother's hometown of Wisconsin Dells, where Dickie graduated from high school in 1969. Shortly after, she married classmate Keith Edwards and they settled in the Dells. She began working with the Century 21 Realty office downtown, where she flourished because of her unique gift for meeting strangers and quickly making them friends. She also enjoyed being part of the local Lioness Club. But her favorite activity by far was getting together with good friends for evenings of card playing, conversation and laughter. Friends and family have always treasured her positive and caring nature, her quick wit, and her kindness towards everyone.
Dickie later began working for Mid-States Engineering in Baraboo. In time, she met and married Dave Schlichting, moved to Plymouth, Wis., and began to create her own family. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Emily, Rebecca and Sarah, and Dickie centered her life around them, as well as their school, church and sports activities. She enjoyed her leadership roles in their Girl Scout troops, St. John Lutheran School Board and Sheboygan Lutheran High School. Her Bible study friends meant the world to her. Dickie was a devoted and dearly loved mother who instilled the importance of compassion, faith, hard work and humor in her daughters' lives.
Dickie was proudly employed in the accounting department at Sargento, where she built many great friendships. When Dickie became too ill to continue work, the company's professional and personal kindness went far above the typical employer. Her many friends and the Plymouth community also supported her in numerous ways while she was coping with the debilitating side effects of her cancer treatment. Dickie's family will always remember and be grateful for their fellowship.
Throughout her adult life, Dickie always asked what she could do for someone else, and she will forever remain in our hearts, remembered as a woman who loved life and possessed a happy and beautiful soul.
She is survived by her daughters, Emily Schlichting, Rebecca (Jacob) Schultz and Sarah (Jacob) Boyer; sisters, Marty (David) Ellestad, Jimi (Joel) Mirsberger, Jeri (Jeff) Close and Ronnie (Tom) Demergian; and grandchildren, Isaiah, Gloria and Ezra Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Audrey Fisher; and grandparents, Roland and Violet Berry, and Richard and Clare Fisher.
A celebration of Dickie's life will be held on Saturday, May 1 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 222 N. Stafford St., Plymouth, WI.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, and the service will be at 12 noon with Pastor Jacob Schultz officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship with the family, and a private family burial will take place in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dickie's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family wants to sincerely thank the staff at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their loving care.
