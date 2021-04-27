Schlichting, Dickie Lynne (Fisher)

PLYMOUTH - Dickie Lynne (Fisher) Schlichting went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2021.

She was born the first of five daughters to Richard (Jim) Fisher and Audrey (Berry) Fisher on Oct. 7, 1951, in Baraboo, Wis. As the child of a career Marine, Dickie's childhood was often spent crisscrossing the country in the backseat of her parents' station wagon, traveling to her dad's next posting. By the time she graduated from high school, she had moved 14 times and attended 12 schools. Family life was chaotic, but Dickie was the resilient and steady big sister, greatly influencing her four younger sisters and ultimately guiding them to become each other's lifelong best friends.

Upon her father's death in 1968, the family moved to her mother's hometown of Wisconsin Dells, where Dickie graduated from high school in 1969. Shortly after, she married classmate Keith Edwards and they settled in the Dells. She began working with the Century 21 Realty office downtown, where she flourished because of her unique gift for meeting strangers and quickly making them friends. She also enjoyed being part of the local Lioness Club. But her favorite activity by far was getting together with good friends for evenings of card playing, conversation and laughter. Friends and family have always treasured her positive and caring nature, her quick wit, and her kindness towards everyone.