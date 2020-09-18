Schlieve, Thelma

Thelma was born May 19, 1933, the son of Tom and Della VandeSlunt Pluim. Thelma attended Waupun schools. On March 24, 1951 she married Judson Schlieve at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Thelma and Jud owned and operated Judson's from 1954 to 2003. They resided in Waupun until 2003 when they moved to their home on Lake Winneconne. Thelma was active in clubs and loved to crochet, play cards, fish, and cook. She always made her house a home where everyone was welcome. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.