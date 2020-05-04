Schmidt, Charlotte Evelyn (nee Nehls)

JUNEAU - Charlotte Evelyn (nee Nehls) passed away April 30, 2020, at the age of 100 years. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, daughter of Henry Sr. and Marie (nee Kuenzi) Nehls. Charlotte was a lifetime resident of Juneau, Wis. She married Fred S. Schmidt at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Juneau, and worshipped there her entire life. Charlotte and Fred shared 57 years together. They owned and operated Schmidt’s Meat Market where she worked side by side with her husband for 44 years. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary and the Juneau Seniors at the Community Center. After she retired, she was a volunteer at Bethesda in Horicon for many years, which she always enjoyed.
Charlotte is survived and will be missed by four children, Carol Henkel of Madison, Barbara (Richard) Peterman, Kenneth (Joyce) Schmidt, Dennis R. (Joyce) Schmidt, all of Juneau; seven grandchildren, Cheryl Dorman, Laura Mecum, Mark Henkel, Rick Peterman, David Peterman, Wendy Schmidt, Jennifer Schmidt, and two step-grandchildren, Nathan and Ben Schepp; 13 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1997; her parents; sister, Frieda Brakob; brothers, Franklin, Douglas, Henry Jr., and Melvin (Pete) Nehls; sisters-in-law, Pearl, Celia, Alice, and Adeline Nehls; brother-in-law, Louis Brakob; son-in-law, the Rev. Kenneth Henkel, and great-grandchild, Corinna Henkel.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be held. Burial will follow at the Juneau City Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hillside Manor for their care and support over the past months.
Memorials, if desired, may be made in Charlotte Schmidt’s name and sent to St. John’s Church, 400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI 53039.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.
