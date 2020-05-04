Schmidt, Charlotte Evelyn (nee Nehls)

JUNEAU - Charlotte Evelyn (nee Nehls) passed away April 30, 2020, at the age of 100 years. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, daughter of Henry Sr. and Marie (nee Kuenzi) Nehls. Charlotte was a lifetime resident of Juneau, Wis. She married Fred S. Schmidt at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Juneau, and worshipped there her entire life. Charlotte and Fred shared 57 years together. They owned and operated Schmidt’s Meat Market where she worked side by side with her husband for 44 years. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary and the Juneau Seniors at the Community Center. After she retired, she was a volunteer at Bethesda in Horicon for many years, which she always enjoyed.