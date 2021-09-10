Schmidt, David L. "Davy" Jr.

Sandy, I sure do love you. I cannot begin to explain how amazing you are. You are a wonderful mother, friend, grandma, caregiver, and advocate. I have learned so much from watching you and being with you. You and Davy have changed me for the better and I'm so grateful for that. I will never forget you guys and all the fun we have had. Like Davy laughing when his mask popped off before surgery or all the times we cooked together. Sandy YOU; you are special. YOU are strong, YOU are smart, YOU are kind and above else you are so LOVED not only by all those around you but by God and me. Thank you for teaching me to not doubt myself. I will never be fully able to thank you for that and all you have done for me. You and Davy and Jeff are my favorites and Missy hahah can't forget her. I love you guys and will be around. I can't stay away you know me! Love, Heather.