Schmidt, Delmar A.

Delmar A. Schmidt, age 84, of Horicon, left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Delmar was born on June 17, 1936, to Arnold and Viola (nee Giese) Schmidt in Horicon. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1954 as a four-sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track, and joined the United States Navy at age 17. While serving in the Navy, Delmar traveled to Brazil, New Zealand, Germany and many other places. He also crossed the Panama Canal, sailed around South America, and served two expeditions to Antarctica. On May 23, 1959, Delmar said his "I do's" to his favorite cheerleader and best friend, Lois Griepentrog.

Delmar had various jobs throughout his life including working at John Deere and for the Dodge County Sheriff's Department and Justice Facility. During Delmar's 51 years with Dodge County, he worked as a deputy sheriff, prison transporter, security officer and bailiff.

Delmar's faith was very important to him and he was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed, and served as an elder and usher. He was also president of the Parent Teacher League for St. Stephen Lutheran School.