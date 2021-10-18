Schmidt, Dennis Howard

LOWELL—Dennis Howard Schmidt, age 68, of Lowell, died on Thursday, Oct. 14 2021 surrounded by his family. Dennis was born to Clarence and Jean (Hoffman) Schmidt on April 19, 1953 in Beaver Dam and grew up on the family dairy farm.

After graduating from Dodgeland High School, he worked for John Deere Horicon Works. In 1976, Dennis transitioned into his life-long career of driving semi-trucks. In 1980, he began working with his father’s trucking company, C&J Refrigerated. In 1983, he became co-owner and the company was renamed C&D Refrigerated Inc. (for Clarence & Dennis). Dennis became full owner of the company after his father’s retirement and ran it until the time of his death.

On April 1, 1995, he was united in marriage to Pamela Shrock of Birchwood, Wis. The couple was blessed with two children. Dennis adored his family completely. He loved his job, his trucks, watching movies, cooking, ice fishing, paintball, taking trips, the Green Bay Packers, and playing solitaire. He also loved spending time with his friends golfing, hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He had a kind nature and was always willing to help others. His witty humor always kept a smile on everyone’s face.